Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 12:13 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 12 5 .706
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 11 6 .647 1
El Paso (San Diego) 8 9 .471 4
Sugar Land (Houston) 7 10 .412 5
Albuquerque (Colorado) 6 11 .353 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Las Vegas (Oakland) 9 8 .529
Reno (Arizona) 9 8 .529
Sacramento (San Francisco) 8 8 .529
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 9 8 .529
Tacoma (Seattle) 5 12 .294 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Albuquerque 2.

Reno 5, Salt Lake 4

Sugar Land 4, Tacoma 2

Sacramento 12, Oklahoma City 1

Las Vegas 5, El Paso 2

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 8:05, p.m.

Sacramento at Albuqueque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Reno at El Paso, 1:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 1:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

