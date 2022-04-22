RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mass graves near Mariupol | 'Horror story' of violations | US lawmakers want field hospitals | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues
Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 11:23 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 11 4 .733
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 10 5 .667 1
El Paso (San Diego) 7 8 .467 4
Albuquerque (Colorado) 5 10 .333 6
Sugar Land (Houston) 5 10 .333 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Las Vegas (Oakland) 8 7 .533
Reno (Arizona) 8 7 .533
Sacramento (San Francisco) 8 7 .533
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 8 7 .533
Tacoma (Seattle) 5 10 .333 3

___

Thursday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Albuquerque 1

Salt Lake 7, Reno 4

Sacramento 8, Oklahoma City 3

Sugar Land 6, Tacoma 3

El Paso 6, Las Vegas 5

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

