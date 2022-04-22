Triple-A Pacific League Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 11 4 .733 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 11 4 .733 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 10 5 .667 1 El Paso (San Diego) 7 8 .467 4 Albuquerque (Colorado) 5 10 .333 6 Sugar Land (Houston) 5 10 .333 6

West Division W L Pct. GB Las Vegas (Oakland) 8 7 .533 — Reno (Arizona) 8 7 .533 — Sacramento (San Francisco) 8 7 .533 — Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 8 7 .533 — Tacoma (Seattle) 5 10 .333 3

___

Thursday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Albuquerque 1

Salt Lake 7, Reno 4

Sacramento 8, Oklahoma City 3

Sugar Land 6, Tacoma 3

El Paso 6, Las Vegas 5

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.