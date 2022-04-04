RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
Social media teases Geno Auriemma after losing undefeated record in title games

Sanjesh Singh

April 4, 2022, 8:54 AM

Social media teases Geno Auriemma after losing undefeated record in title games originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Geno Auriemma and the Connecticut Huskies are no longer undefeated in the NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship Game.

The No. 2 Huskies entered Sunday’s matchup against the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks with an all-time record of 11-0 in the title game, with Auriemma at the helm for each contest. It was the most wins without a loss in the national championship game in both men’s and women’s college basketball. Legendary UCLA men’s head coach John Wooden now has the top spot with a clean 10-0 mark.

However, Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks spoiled Auriemma’s perfect record with a 64-49 win. South Carolina’s size down low proved to be too much for UConn. The Gamecocks came into the match rebounding 47% of their misses. Led by National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston and Victaria Saxton, South Carolina hoarded 21 offensive rebounds out of the team’s 49 total on the night. By comparison, UConn pulled down just six.

After the game, Twitter poked fun at Auriemma, with some pointing how both he and Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski lost big games in consecutive days:

On the other bench, Staley moved to 2-0 in the national title game after the Gamecocks last hoisted the trophy in 2017. Twitter gave Staley her flowers after another strong coaching display:

 

