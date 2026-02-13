All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|46
|29
|13
|2
|2
|62
|139
|108
|Adirondack
|43
|25
|13
|4
|1
|55
|126
|113
|Reading
|47
|25
|17
|4
|1
|55
|135
|132
|Maine
|44
|22
|15
|5
|2
|51
|134
|118
|Worcester
|44
|21
|18
|4
|1
|47
|118
|129
|Trois-Rivieres
|43
|19
|20
|1
|3
|42
|110
|125
|Norfolk
|43
|17
|24
|2
|0
|36
|125
|152
|Greensboro
|43
|12
|25
|5
|1
|30
|106
|152
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|43
|31
|11
|1
|0
|63
|131
|92
|Florida
|46
|28
|11
|6
|1
|63
|148
|104
|South Carolina
|46
|28
|17
|1
|0
|57
|131
|130
|Savannah
|45
|22
|19
|3
|1
|48
|140
|120
|Orlando
|48
|20
|23
|4
|1
|45
|129
|145
|Greenville
|43
|19
|19
|4
|1
|43
|117
|122
|Jacksonville
|45
|19
|23
|3
|0
|41
|115
|149
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|43
|27
|10
|3
|3
|60
|151
|108
|Fort Wayne
|45
|25
|13
|7
|0
|57
|154
|120
|Bloomington
|45
|23
|18
|2
|2
|50
|137
|131
|Indy
|44
|21
|16
|6
|1
|49
|111
|120
|Kalamazoo
|44
|19
|19
|3
|3
|44
|130
|152
|Cincinnati
|43
|20
|20
|3
|0
|43
|133
|164
|Iowa
|46
|14
|28
|2
|2
|32
|117
|162
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|46
|36
|8
|1
|1
|74
|158
|102
|Idaho
|47
|32
|11
|4
|0
|68
|181
|146
|Allen
|46
|24
|18
|4
|0
|52
|160
|145
|Tahoe
|47
|24
|19
|2
|2
|52
|169
|166
|Wichita
|44
|19
|18
|3
|4
|45
|135
|141
|Rapid City
|45
|20
|22
|3
|0
|43
|140
|153
|Utah
|47
|18
|24
|5
|0
|41
|157
|180
|Tulsa
|43
|13
|27
|3
|0
|29
|102
|158
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville 3, Savannah 0
Kansas City 4, Orlando 3
Norfolk 5, Greensboro 3
South Carolina 4, Greenville 2
Trois-Rivieres 2, Worcester 0
Adirondack 4, Atlanta 1
Reading 3, Wheeling 0
Maine 2, Florida 1
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4
Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2
Iowa 5, Kalamazoo 2
Idaho 5, Wichita 2
Tulsa 2, Allen 0
Rapid City 6, Tahoe 3
Utah 5, Bloomington 3
Saturday’s Games
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Maine at Florida, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Bloomington at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Greensboro at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Orlando, 1 p.m.
Adirondack at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
Bloomington at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
