All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 46 29 13 2 2 62 139 108 Adirondack 43 25 13 4 1 55 126 113 Reading 47 25 17 4 1 55 135 132 Maine 44 22 15 5 2 51 134 118 Worcester 44 21 18 4 1 47 118 129 Trois-Rivieres 43 19 20 1 3 42 110 125 Norfolk 43 17 24 2 0 36 125 152 Greensboro 43 12 25 5 1 30 106 152

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 43 31 11 1 0 63 131 92 Florida 46 28 11 6 1 63 148 104 South Carolina 46 28 17 1 0 57 131 130 Savannah 45 22 19 3 1 48 140 120 Orlando 48 20 23 4 1 45 129 145 Greenville 43 19 19 4 1 43 117 122 Jacksonville 45 19 23 3 0 41 115 149

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 43 27 10 3 3 60 151 108 Fort Wayne 45 25 13 7 0 57 154 120 Bloomington 45 23 18 2 2 50 137 131 Indy 44 21 16 6 1 49 111 120 Kalamazoo 44 19 19 3 3 44 130 152 Cincinnati 43 20 20 3 0 43 133 164 Iowa 46 14 28 2 2 32 117 162

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 46 36 8 1 1 74 158 102 Idaho 47 32 11 4 0 68 181 146 Allen 46 24 18 4 0 52 160 145 Tahoe 47 24 19 2 2 52 169 166 Wichita 44 19 18 3 4 45 135 141 Rapid City 45 20 22 3 0 43 140 153 Utah 47 18 24 5 0 41 157 180 Tulsa 43 13 27 3 0 29 102 158

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, Savannah 0

Kansas City 4, Orlando 3

Norfolk 5, Greensboro 3

South Carolina 4, Greenville 2

Trois-Rivieres 2, Worcester 0

Adirondack 4, Atlanta 1

Reading 3, Wheeling 0

Maine 2, Florida 1

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4

Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2

Iowa 5, Kalamazoo 2

Idaho 5, Wichita 2

Tulsa 2, Allen 0

Rapid City 6, Tahoe 3

Utah 5, Bloomington 3

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine at Florida, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Bloomington at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Adirondack at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Bloomington at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

