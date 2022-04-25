MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, April 24 Goals Sebastian Driussi, ATX 6 Jesus Jimenez, TOR 6 Leonardo Campana, MCF 5 Valentin Castellanos, NYC…

Through Sunday, April 24

Goals Sebastian Driussi, ATX 6 Jesus Jimenez, TOR 6 Leonardo Campana, MCF 5 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 5 Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ 5 Jesus Ferreira, DAL 5 Javier Hernandez, LA 5 Brandon Vazquez, CIN 5

11 players tied with 4

Assists Raheem Edwards, LA 5 Diego Fagundez, ATX 5 Jan Gregus, SJ 5 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 4 Jonathan Osorio, TOR 4 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 4 Facundo Torres, ORL 4

23 players tied with 3

___

Shots Cristian Espinoza, SJ 28 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 27 Javier Hernandez, LA 26 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 26 Diego Rubio, COL 25 Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ 24 Jean Mota, MCF 24 Brandon Vazquez, CIN 23 Patryk Klimala, NYR 22 Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 22

___

Shots on Goal Javier Hernandez, LA 14 Karol Swiderski, CLT 13 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 12 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 12 Sebastian Driussi, ATX 11 Daniel Gazdag, PHI 11 Brandon Vazquez, CIN 11 Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ 10 Lewis Morgan, NYR 10 Carlos Vela, LFC 10

___

Cautions Claudio Bravo, POR 5 Mamadou Fall, LFC 5 Gregore, MCF 5 Wil Trapp, MIN 5

11 players tied with 4

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Claudio Bravo, POR 5 1 6 Mamadou Fall, LFC 5 0 5 Gregore, MCF 5 0 5 Robin Jansson, ORL 4 1 5 Wil Trapp, MIN 5 0 5 Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR 4 1 5

13 players tied with 4

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Andre Blake, PHI 0.63 Maarten Paes, DAL 0.63 Gabriel Slonina, CHI 0.63 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.67 Jonathan Bond, LA 0.75 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 0.75 Brad Stuver, ATX 0.88 Maxime Crepeau, LFC 1.00 Steve Clark, HOU 1.13 Pedro Gallese, ORL 1.13 Eloy Room, CLB 1.13 Joe Willis, NSH 1.13

___

Shutouts Pedro Gallese, ORL 5 Gabriel Slonina, CHI 5 Andre Blake, PHI 4 Jonathan Bond, LA 4 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 3 Aljaz Ivacic, POR 3 Kristijan Kahlina, CLT 3 Zac MacMath, RSL 3 Tim Melia, KC 3 Maarten Paes, DAL 3 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 3 Brad Stuver, ATX 3 William Yarbrough, COL 3

___

Saves Zac MacMath, RSL 36 Alex Bono, TOR 35 Kristijan Kahlina, CLT 35 Aljaz Ivacic, POR 30 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 27 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 25 William Yarbrough, COL 25 Thomas Hasal, VAN 24 Steve Clark, HOU 23 Bill Hamid, DC 23 Joe Willis, NSH 23

___

