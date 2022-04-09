Masters Tournament Leaders Cards

Saturday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72 Third Round Par out 454 343 454 –…
Saturday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72
Third Round
|Par out
|454
|343
|454
|–
|36
|Scottie Scheffler
|443
|442
|444
|–
|33
|Cameron Smith
|445
|342
|444
|–
|34
|Sungjae Im
|654
|354
|444
|–
|39
|Par in
|443
|545
|344
|–
|36
|–
|72
|
|
|Scottie Scheffler
|444
|456
|335
|–
|38
|_
|69-67-71
|_
|207
|Cameron Smith
|343
|444
|444
|–
|34
|_
|68-74-68
|_
|210
|Sungjae Im
|342
|544
|334
|–
|32
|_
|67-74-71
|_
|212
