Masters Tournament Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 7:34 PM

Saturday

At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72

Third Round

Par out 454 343 454 36
Scottie Scheffler 443 442 444 33
Cameron Smith 445 342 444 34
Sungjae Im 654 354 444 39
Par in 443 545 344 36 72
Scottie Scheffler 444 456 335 38 _ 69-67-71 _ 207
Cameron Smith 343 444 444 34 _ 68-74-68 _ 210
Sungjae Im 342 544 334 32 _ 67-74-71 _ 212

