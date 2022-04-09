Masters Tournament Leaders Cards

Saturday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72 Third Round Par out 454 343 454 –…

Saturday

At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72

Third Round

Par out 454 343 454 – 36 Scottie Scheffler 443 442 444 – 33 Cameron Smith 445 342 444 – 34 Sungjae Im 654 354 444 – 39

Par in 443 545 344 – 36 – 72 Scottie Scheffler 444 456 335 – 38 _ 69-67-71 _ 207 Cameron Smith 343 444 444 – 34 _ 68-74-68 _ 210 Sungjae Im 342 544 334 – 32 _ 67-74-71 _ 212

