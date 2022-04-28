|All Times EDT
Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|9
|7
|.562
|½
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Spokane (Colorado)
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Everett (Seattle)
|5
|11
|.312
|4½
|Tuesday’s Games
Spokane 14, Everett 6
Tri-City 1, Eugene 0
Vancouver 6, Hillsboro 0
|Wednesday’s Games
Spokane 9, Everett 3
Eugene 2, Tri-City 0
Hillsboro 7, Vancouver 6, 11 innings
|Thursday’s Games
Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
