All Times EDT Northwest League W L Pct. GB Vancouver (Toronto) 9 6 .600 — Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 9 7…

All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB Vancouver (Toronto) 9 6 .600 — Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 9 7 .562 ½ Eugene (San Francisco) 8 7 .533 1 Spokane (Colorado) 9 8 .529 1 Hillsboro (Arizona) 8 9 .471 2 Everett (Seattle) 5 11 .312 4½

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane 14, Everett 6

Tri-City 1, Eugene 0

Vancouver 6, Hillsboro 0

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane 9, Everett 3

Eugene 2, Tri-City 0

Hillsboro 7, Vancouver 6, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

