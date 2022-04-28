RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Photos
High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

April 28, 2022, 1:05 AM

All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB
Vancouver (Toronto) 9 6 .600
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 9 7 .562 ½
Eugene (San Francisco) 8 7 .533 1
Spokane (Colorado) 9 8 .529 1
Hillsboro (Arizona) 8 9 .471 2
Everett (Seattle) 5 11 .312

___

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane 14, Everett 6

Tri-City 1, Eugene 0

Vancouver 6, Hillsboro 0

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane 9, Everett 3

Eugene 2, Tri-City 0

Hillsboro 7, Vancouver 6, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

