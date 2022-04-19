All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 6 4 .600 _ Boston 5 5 .500 1 New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 6 4 .600 _ Boston 5 5 .500 1 New York 5 5 .500 1 Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 1½ Baltimore 3 7 .300 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 6 3 .667 _ Cleveland 4 5 .444 2 Detroit 4 5 .444 2 Minnesota 4 6 .400 2½ Kansas City 3 5 .375 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 6 4 .600 _ Los Angeles 6 5 .545 ½ Oakland 6 5 .545 ½ Seattle 5 5 .500 1 Texas 2 7 .222 3½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 7 3 .700 _ Miami 4 5 .444 2½ Atlanta 5 7 .417 3 Philadelphia 4 7 .364 3½ Washington 4 7 .364 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 5 3 .625 _ Chicago 6 4 .600 _ Milwaukee 6 5 .545 ½ Pittsburgh 5 5 .500 1 Cincinnati 2 9 .182 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 8 2 .800 _ San Francisco 7 2 .778 ½ Colorado 7 3 .700 1 San Diego 7 5 .583 2 Arizona 3 6 .333 4½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Boston 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 5, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1

San Diego 4, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Atlanta 4

Arizona at Washington, ppd.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-2) at San Diego (Gore 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 0-1) at Washington (Fedde 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

