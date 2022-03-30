RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Home » Sports » 2022 World Cup Qualified Teams

2022 World Cup Qualified Teams

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 11:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Teams that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The draw is Friday at Doha, Qatar:

Europe (13) — Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

South America (4 or 5) — Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay

North and Central America and Caribbean (3 or 4) — Canada, Mexico, United States

Africa (5) — Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia

Asia (5 or 6) — Iran, Japan, Qatar (host), Saudi Arabia, South Korea

Oceania (0 or 1) —

__

Europe playoff
Winner qualifies
June TBA

Scotland vs. Ukraine

Wales vs. Scotland-Ukraine winner

___

Asian playoff
Tuesday, June 7

Australia vs. United Arab Emirates

___

Intercontinental playoffs
Winners qualify
June 13/14

CONCACAF fourth place vs. New Zealand

Peru vs. Australia-United Arab Emirates winner

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

White House proposes major pay raise for TSA screening workforce in 2023

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

DoD Cloud Exchange: Navy’s Aaron Weis on accelerating transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up