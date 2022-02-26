Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST Niagara 1, American International 1, 2OT Sacred Heart 5, Army 2 Cornell 1, Quinnipiac 0 Providence 4, Maine 2…

EAST

Niagara 1, American International 1, 2OT

Sacred Heart 5, Army 2

Cornell 1, Quinnipiac 0

Providence 4, Maine 2

Mercyhurst 3, Canisius 0

Brown 1, St. Lawrence 1, 2OT

Colgate 4, Princeton 3

Yale 3, Clarkson 2, OT

Rensselaer 6, Dartmouth 3

Union 5, Harvard 3

Northeastern 3, UConn 1

UMass 5, Vermont 1

Holy Cross 3, Boston U. 2, OT

Mass.-Lowell 5, LIU 1

MIDWEST

Northern Michigan 7, Ferris St. 1

Penn St. 5, Michigan St. 3

Minn. Duluth 3, Miami (Ohio) 1

Lake Superior St. 5, Bowling Green 1

Michigan St. 2, Michigan Tech 1, OT

Notre Dame 4, Michigan 1

North Dakota 2, W. Michigan 1

Omaha 5, Denver 1

Bemidji St. 5, St. Thomas 3

St. Cloud St. 4, Colorado College 1

Minnesota 5, Wisconsin 0

FAR WEST

Rochester Institute of Technology 3, Air Force 2, OT

Alaska Fairbanks 3, Arizona St. 2, OT

