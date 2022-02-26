Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
Niagara 1, American International 1, 2OT
Sacred Heart 5, Army 2
Cornell 1, Quinnipiac 0
Providence 4, Maine 2
Mercyhurst 3, Canisius 0
Brown 1, St. Lawrence 1, 2OT
Colgate 4, Princeton 3
Yale 3, Clarkson 2, OT
Rensselaer 6, Dartmouth 3
Union 5, Harvard 3
Northeastern 3, UConn 1
UMass 5, Vermont 1
Holy Cross 3, Boston U. 2, OT
Mass.-Lowell 5, LIU 1
MIDWEST
Northern Michigan 7, Ferris St. 1
Penn St. 5, Michigan St. 3
Minn. Duluth 3, Miami (Ohio) 1
Lake Superior St. 5, Bowling Green 1
Michigan St. 2, Michigan Tech 1, OT
Notre Dame 4, Michigan 1
North Dakota 2, W. Michigan 1
Omaha 5, Denver 1
Bemidji St. 5, St. Thomas 3
St. Cloud St. 4, Colorado College 1
Minnesota 5, Wisconsin 0
FAR WEST
Rochester Institute of Technology 3, Air Force 2, OT
Alaska Fairbanks 3, Arizona St. 2, OT
