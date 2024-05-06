Dodgers place Kelly on injured list. Buehler activated to make first start in 2 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right posterior…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right posterior shoulder strain.

Los Angeles made the move before its series opener against Miami. That opened a roster spot for Walker Buehler, who was reinstated from the IL to make his first major league start since June 10, 2022.

Buehler has been recovering from his second Tommy John surgery in August 2022.

Kelly got one out Sunday against Atlanta. The veteran right-hander has a 4.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings over 15 appearances this season.

