NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 11½ (208) Cleveland at OKLAHOMA CITY 3½ (218) Dallas MLB Tuesday American…
NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|11½
|(208)
|Cleveland
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|3½
|(218)
|Dallas
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-138
|at OAKLAND
|+118
|at CLEVELAND
|-126
|Detroit
|+108
|at TAMPA BAY
|-250
|Chicago White Sox
|+205
|Houston
|-118
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+100
|at MINNESOTA
|-146
|Seattle
|+124
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-126
|at CINCINNATI
|+108
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-138
|San Diego
|+118
|at ST. LOUIS
|-126
|N.Y Mets
|+108
|San Francisco
|-172
|at COLORADO
|+144
|at LA DODGERS
|-300
|Miami
|+245
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Angels
|-120
|at PITTSBURGH
|+102
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-130
|Toronto
|+110
|Baltimore
|-225
|at WASHINGTON
|+188
|at ATLANTA
|-172
|Boston
|+144
|at KANSAS CITY
|-130
|Milwaukee
|+110
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-118
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-102
|at DALLAS
|-128
|Colorado
|+106
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.