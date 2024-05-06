Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 6, 2024, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 11½ (208) Cleveland
at OKLAHOMA CITY (218) Dallas

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -138 at OAKLAND +118
at CLEVELAND -126 Detroit +108
at TAMPA BAY -250 Chicago White Sox +205
Houston -118 at N.Y YANKEES +100
at MINNESOTA -146 Seattle +124

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -126 at CINCINNATI +108
at CHICAGO CUBS -138 San Diego +118
at ST. LOUIS -126 N.Y Mets +108
San Francisco -172 at COLORADO +144
at LA DODGERS -300 Miami +245

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Angels -120 at PITTSBURGH +102
at PHILADELPHIA -130 Toronto +110
Baltimore -225 at WASHINGTON +188
at ATLANTA -172 Boston +144
at KANSAS CITY -130 Milwaukee +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -118 at N.Y RANGERS -102
at DALLAS -128 Colorado +106

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up