NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 11½ (208) Cleveland at OKLAHOMA CITY 3½ (218) Dallas

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -138 at OAKLAND +118 at CLEVELAND -126 Detroit +108 at TAMPA BAY -250 Chicago White Sox +205 Houston -118 at N.Y YANKEES +100 at MINNESOTA -146 Seattle +124

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -126 at CINCINNATI +108 at CHICAGO CUBS -138 San Diego +118 at ST. LOUIS -126 N.Y Mets +108 San Francisco -172 at COLORADO +144 at LA DODGERS -300 Miami +245

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Angels -120 at PITTSBURGH +102 at PHILADELPHIA -130 Toronto +110 Baltimore -225 at WASHINGTON +188 at ATLANTA -172 Boston +144 at KANSAS CITY -130 Milwaukee +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina -118 at N.Y RANGERS -102 at DALLAS -128 Colorado +106

