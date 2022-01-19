Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alsea 57, Mapleton 32 Amity 73, Yamhill-Carlton 30 Baker 88, Vale 87, 3OT Bandon 60, Myrtle Point…

Listen now to WTOP News

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 57, Mapleton 32

Amity 73, Yamhill-Carlton 30

Baker 88, Vale 87, 3OT

Bandon 60, Myrtle Point 41

Cascade 46, Woodburn 42

Clackamas 69, Centennial 51

Columbia Christian 65, Neah-Kah-Nie 53

Coquille 63, Waldport 56

Cottage Grove 70, Elmira 48

Country Christian 53, Open Door 50

Damascus Christian 58, St. Stephens Academy 51

Days Creek 56, Yoncalla 38

Dayton, Wash. 63, Tillamook 52

Dufur 66, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 11

Eagle Point 57, Grants Pass 44

Gladstone 67, Estacada 45

Glendale 49, Bonanza 35

Gold Beach 67, Reedsport 26

Hillsboro 64, Parkrose 41

Horizon Christian Hood River 35, Grand View Christian 21

Huntington 61, Long Creek/Ukiah 20

Junction City 63, Marist 49

Lake Oswego 65, Canby 50

Mannahouse Christian 57, Faith Bible 52

Marshfield 83, Siuslaw 47

McMinnville 50, Glencoe 45

McNary 53, Mountain View 38

Mountainside 50, Beaverton 31

Newberg 58, Century 52

Newport 55, Sisters 47

Oregon City 45, Sandy 43

Prairie City def. Monument/Dayville, forfeit

Prairie, Wash. 64, Hood River 57

Scappoose 57, Putnam 43

Sherwood 77, Liberty 58

Siletz Valley 43, Mohawk 36

Southridge 48, Jesuit 37

Sprague 73, West Salem 45

Summit 75, Bend 43

Sunset 53, Westview 46

Trinity 50, N. Clackamas Christian 48

Vernonia 45, Nestucca 28

Warrenton 57, Riverdale 33

West Linn 76, Lakeridge 41

Willamette Valley Christian 36, Jewell 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burns vs. Ontario, ccd.

Lowell vs. Jefferson, ccd.

McKenzie vs. Eddyville, ccd.

Milo Adventist vs. Umpqua Valley Christian, ccd.

Regis vs. Oakridge, ccd.

Scio vs. Blanchet Catholic, ccd.

St. Helens vs. Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts, ccd.

Touchet, Wash. vs. McLoughlin, ccd.

Willamina vs. Taft, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.