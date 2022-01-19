Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 57, Mapleton 32
Amity 73, Yamhill-Carlton 30
Baker 88, Vale 87, 3OT
Bandon 60, Myrtle Point 41
Cascade 46, Woodburn 42
Clackamas 69, Centennial 51
Columbia Christian 65, Neah-Kah-Nie 53
Coquille 63, Waldport 56
Cottage Grove 70, Elmira 48
Country Christian 53, Open Door 50
Damascus Christian 58, St. Stephens Academy 51
Days Creek 56, Yoncalla 38
Dayton, Wash. 63, Tillamook 52
Dufur 66, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 11
Eagle Point 57, Grants Pass 44
Gladstone 67, Estacada 45
Glendale 49, Bonanza 35
Gold Beach 67, Reedsport 26
Hillsboro 64, Parkrose 41
Horizon Christian Hood River 35, Grand View Christian 21
Huntington 61, Long Creek/Ukiah 20
Junction City 63, Marist 49
Lake Oswego 65, Canby 50
Mannahouse Christian 57, Faith Bible 52
Marshfield 83, Siuslaw 47
McMinnville 50, Glencoe 45
McNary 53, Mountain View 38
Mountainside 50, Beaverton 31
Newberg 58, Century 52
Newport 55, Sisters 47
Oregon City 45, Sandy 43
Prairie City def. Monument/Dayville, forfeit
Prairie, Wash. 64, Hood River 57
Scappoose 57, Putnam 43
Sherwood 77, Liberty 58
Siletz Valley 43, Mohawk 36
Southridge 48, Jesuit 37
Sprague 73, West Salem 45
Summit 75, Bend 43
Sunset 53, Westview 46
Trinity 50, N. Clackamas Christian 48
Vernonia 45, Nestucca 28
Warrenton 57, Riverdale 33
West Linn 76, Lakeridge 41
Willamette Valley Christian 36, Jewell 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burns vs. Ontario, ccd.
Lowell vs. Jefferson, ccd.
McKenzie vs. Eddyville, ccd.
Milo Adventist vs. Umpqua Valley Christian, ccd.
Regis vs. Oakridge, ccd.
Scio vs. Blanchet Catholic, ccd.
St. Helens vs. Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts, ccd.
Touchet, Wash. vs. McLoughlin, ccd.
Willamina vs. Taft, ccd.
