Newcastle buys Chris Wood from relegation rival Burnley

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle strengthened its attacking options — and significantly weakened those of a relegation rival in the Premier League — by signing Chris Wood from Burnley for a reported 25 million pounds ($34.5 million) on Thursday.

Newcastle triggered the release clause in Wood’s contract to make the New Zealand striker the club’s second signing of the January transfer window, after England right back Kieran Trippier from Spanish champion Atlético Madrid.

It’s another signal of intent by Newcastle’s new Saudi ownership, which has more resources than any other club in world soccer and has chosen to poach possibly the best player of a direct rival for relegation.

Wood has only scored three times this season but has regularly reached double figures in goals over recent years. He will fill the gap vacated by Callum Wilson, who could be out until March because of a calf injury.

“Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said, “and I’m very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here.

“He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League,” Howe added. “He will be a great fit for us.”

Newcastle is in next-to-last place in the league, a point above Norwich and tied for points with Burnley.

Newcastle has only won one game all season — against Burnley.

