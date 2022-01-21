Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Tour Scores

Friday
At Hualalai GC
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
Second Round
|Stephen Ames
|66-66—132
|Ernie Els
|64-68—132
|Vijay Singh
|65-67—132
|Steven Alker
|66-67—133
|Jim Furyk
|67-66—133
|Retief Goosen
|66-67—133
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|67-66—133
|Brett Quigley
|67-66—133
|Shane Bertsch
|68-67—135
|David Toms
|67-68—135
|Scott Parel
|70-66—136
|Dicky Pride
|68-68—136
|Doug Barron
|69-68—137
|K.J. Choi
|67-70—137
|Bernhard Langer
|66-71—137
|Jeff Maggert
|67-70—137
|Jeff Sluman
|69-68—137
|Michael Allen
|67-71—138
|Darren Clarke
|66-72—138
|Corey Pavin
|69-69—138
|Ken Tanigawa
|71-67—138
|Paul Broadhurst
|69-70—139
|Lee Janzen
|68-71—139
|Cameron Beckman
|68-72—140
|Mark O’Meara
|72-68—140
|John Daly
|72-69—141
|Jerry Kelly
|71-70—141
|Mike Weir
|69-72—141
|Olin Browne
|71-71—142
|Mark Calcavecchia
|72-71—143
|Joe Durant
|70-73—143
|Fred Funk
|72-71—143
|Jay Haas
|69-74—143
|Rocco Mediate
|74-69—143
|Rod Pampling
|70-73—143
|Alex Cejka
|71-73—144
|David Duval
|74-70—144
|Tom Lehman
|73-71—144
|Scott McCarron
|73-73—146
|Tom Watson
|78-69—147
|Larry Mize
|71-77—148
|Stephen Dodd
|85-68—153
