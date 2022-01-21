Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Tour Scores

Friday At Hualalai GC Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72 Second Round Stephen Ames 66-66—132 Ernie Els…

Friday

At Hualalai GC

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72

Second Round

Stephen Ames 66-66—132 Ernie Els 64-68—132 Vijay Singh 65-67—132 Steven Alker 66-67—133 Jim Furyk 67-66—133 Retief Goosen 66-67—133 Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-66—133 Brett Quigley 67-66—133 Shane Bertsch 68-67—135 David Toms 67-68—135 Scott Parel 70-66—136 Dicky Pride 68-68—136 Doug Barron 69-68—137 K.J. Choi 67-70—137 Bernhard Langer 66-71—137 Jeff Maggert 67-70—137 Jeff Sluman 69-68—137 Michael Allen 67-71—138 Darren Clarke 66-72—138 Corey Pavin 69-69—138 Ken Tanigawa 71-67—138 Paul Broadhurst 69-70—139 Lee Janzen 68-71—139 Cameron Beckman 68-72—140 Mark O’Meara 72-68—140 John Daly 72-69—141 Jerry Kelly 71-70—141 Mike Weir 69-72—141 Olin Browne 71-71—142 Mark Calcavecchia 72-71—143 Joe Durant 70-73—143 Fred Funk 72-71—143 Jay Haas 69-74—143 Rocco Mediate 74-69—143 Rod Pampling 70-73—143 Alex Cejka 71-73—144 David Duval 74-70—144 Tom Lehman 73-71—144 Scott McCarron 73-73—146 Tom Watson 78-69—147 Larry Mize 71-77—148 Stephen Dodd 85-68—153

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.