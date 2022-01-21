CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Tour Scores

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 11:11 PM

Friday

At Hualalai GC

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72

Second Round

Stephen Ames 66-66—132
Ernie Els 64-68—132
Vijay Singh 65-67—132
Steven Alker 66-67—133
Jim Furyk 67-66—133
Retief Goosen 66-67—133
Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-66—133
Brett Quigley 67-66—133
Shane Bertsch 68-67—135
David Toms 67-68—135
Scott Parel 70-66—136
Dicky Pride 68-68—136
Doug Barron 69-68—137
K.J. Choi 67-70—137
Bernhard Langer 66-71—137
Jeff Maggert 67-70—137
Jeff Sluman 69-68—137
Michael Allen 67-71—138
Darren Clarke 66-72—138
Corey Pavin 69-69—138
Ken Tanigawa 71-67—138
Paul Broadhurst 69-70—139
Lee Janzen 68-71—139
Cameron Beckman 68-72—140
Mark O’Meara 72-68—140
John Daly 72-69—141
Jerry Kelly 71-70—141
Mike Weir 69-72—141
Olin Browne 71-71—142
Mark Calcavecchia 72-71—143
Joe Durant 70-73—143
Fred Funk 72-71—143
Jay Haas 69-74—143
Rocco Mediate 74-69—143
Rod Pampling 70-73—143
Alex Cejka 71-73—144
David Duval 74-70—144
Tom Lehman 73-71—144
Scott McCarron 73-73—146
Tom Watson 78-69—147
Larry Mize 71-77—148
Stephen Dodd 85-68—153

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

