East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|New York
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Boston
|19
|18
|.514
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|19
|19
|.500
|6
|Toronto
|17
|20
|.459
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Minnesota
|21
|15
|.583
|2½
|Kansas City
|22
|16
|.579
|2½
|Detroit
|19
|18
|.514
|5
|Chicago
|9
|28
|.243
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|22
|17
|.564
|—
|Seattle
|20
|17
|.541
|1
|Oakland
|18
|21
|.462
|4
|Los Angeles
|14
|23
|.378
|7
|Houston
|12
|24
|.333
|8½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|Atlanta
|22
|12
|.647
|2
|New York
|18
|18
|.500
|7
|Washington
|18
|18
|.500
|7
|Miami
|10
|29
|.256
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Chicago
|22
|16
|.579
|—
|Pittsburgh
|17
|21
|.447
|5
|Cincinnati
|16
|20
|.444
|5
|St. Louis
|15
|21
|.417
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|San Diego
|20
|20
|.500
|6½
|Arizona
|17
|20
|.459
|8
|San Francisco
|17
|21
|.447
|8½
|Colorado
|8
|28
|.222
|16½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Texas 15, Oakland 8
Detroit 11, Cleveland 7
Washington 3, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Angels 9, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 10, Toronto 1
Atlanta 4, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Houston 3
Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 5
Seattle 10, Minnesota 6
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, Pittsburgh 4
Cleveland 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Toronto 5, Philadelphia 3
Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4
Oakland 9, Texas 4, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 4, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Yankees 9, Houston 4
Atlanta 5, Boston 0
Minnesota 6, Seattle 3
Baltimore 7, Washington 6, 12 innings
Texas 12, Oakland 11, 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 3-0) at Minnesota (López 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 3-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-1), 5:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Arizona at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 3, Baltimore 0
Arizona 6, Cincinnati 2
L.A. Angels 9, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 10, Toronto 1
Atlanta 4, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 2
Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 5
San Francisco 5, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, Pittsburgh 4
Toronto 5, Philadelphia 3
Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4
San Diego 3, Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1
Arizona 4, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 5, Boston 0
Baltimore 7, Washington 6, 12 innings
San Francisco 8, Colorado 6
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Cecconi 1-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Winn 3-4) at Colorado (Quantrill 1-3), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 4-1) at Milwaukee (Myers 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
