All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 24 12 .667 — New York 25 13 .658 — Boston 19 18 .514 5½ Tampa Bay 19 19 .500 6 Toronto 17 20 .459 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 24 13 .649 — Minnesota 21 15 .583 2½ Kansas City 22 16 .579 2½ Detroit 19 18 .514 5 Chicago 9 28 .243 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 22 17 .564 — Seattle 20 17 .541 1 Oakland 18 21 .462 4 Los Angeles 14 23 .378 7 Houston 12 24 .333 8½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 26 12 .684 — Atlanta 22 12 .647 2 New York 18 18 .500 7 Washington 18 18 .500 7 Miami 10 29 .256 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 21 15 .583 — Chicago 22 16 .579 — Pittsburgh 17 21 .447 5 Cincinnati 16 20 .444 5 St. Louis 15 21 .417 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 26 13 .667 — San Diego 20 20 .500 6½ Arizona 17 20 .459 8 San Francisco 17 21 .447 8½ Colorado 8 28 .222 16½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 15, Oakland 8

Detroit 11, Cleveland 7

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels 9, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 10, Toronto 1

Atlanta 4, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Houston 3

Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 5

Seattle 10, Minnesota 6

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, Pittsburgh 4

Cleveland 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 3

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4

Oakland 9, Texas 4, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 4, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 9, Houston 4

Atlanta 5, Boston 0

Minnesota 6, Seattle 3

Baltimore 7, Washington 6, 12 innings

Texas 12, Oakland 11, 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 3-0) at Minnesota (López 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 3-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-1), 5:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Arizona at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Arizona 6, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Angels 9, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 10, Toronto 1

Atlanta 4, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 5

San Francisco 5, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, Pittsburgh 4

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 3

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4

San Diego 3, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1

Arizona 4, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 5, Boston 0

Baltimore 7, Washington 6, 12 innings

San Francisco 8, Colorado 6

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Cecconi 1-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Winn 3-4) at Colorado (Quantrill 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 4-1) at Milwaukee (Myers 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

