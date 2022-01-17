CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 28 15 8 4 1 35 90 86
Newfoundland 22 15 5 2 0 32 81 57
Maine 30 13 13 3 1 30 97 107
Trois-Rivieres 24 14 9 0 1 29 90 78
Adirondack 27 13 12 2 0 28 80 88
Worcester 29 11 16 1 1 24 89 110

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 35 19 10 3 3 44 119 88
Jacksonville 32 20 9 2 1 43 98 75
Atlanta 36 19 14 2 1 41 99 99
Orlando 33 18 13 2 0 38 99 106
South Carolina 33 12 18 3 0 27 78 108
Greenville 31 10 15 3 3 26 81 98
Norfolk 33 12 19 1 1 26 86 124

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 32 22 8 0 2 46 120 82
Cincinnati 34 20 13 1 0 41 121 104
Fort Wayne 34 18 12 4 0 40 109 98
Kalamazoo 32 19 13 0 0 38 113 110
Wheeling 32 17 14 1 0 35 113 110
Indy 33 14 15 2 2 32 114 112
Iowa 35 12 17 5 1 30 96 131

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 36 22 12 1 1 46 124 107
Idaho 34 19 14 0 1 39 102 80
Rapid City 36 17 14 3 2 39 111 114
Tulsa 32 17 14 0 1 35 95 100
Kansas City 34 17 16 1 0 35 104 109
Allen 30 14 11 4 1 33 102 111
Wichita 35 12 19 4 0 28 96 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Norfolk 3

Iowa 2, Indy 1

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1

Wheeling 4, Orlando 3

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 2

Allen 8, Tulsa 0

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Florida 2

Reading 6, Worcester 4

Utah 6, Idaho 3

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

