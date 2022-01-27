Australian Open Results

Friday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD33,784,200 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open…

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Rafael Nadal (6), Spain, def. Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Championship

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Kristina Mladenovic (5), France, def. Jason Kubler and Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

