Australian Open Results

Friday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD33,784,200
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Rafael Nadal (6), Spain, def. Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles
Championship
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Kristina Mladenovic (5), France, def. Jason Kubler and Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.
