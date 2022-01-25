CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Anthony Martial close to sealing move away from Man United

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 9:02 AM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Anthony Martial is close to securing a move away from Manchester United.

The France forward is set to be loaned to Spanish team Sevilla until the end of the season. There will be no fee involved or option to buy.

United manager Ralf Rangnick said last month that the 26-year-old Martial wanted to leave after falling down the list of forwards at the club, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

Martial became the world’s most expensive teenage player when United signed him from Monaco in September 2015 for 36 million pounds (then $55.1 million) that could potentially rise to 58 million pounds ($78 million).

