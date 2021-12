Wednesday, Dec. 1 EAST Northeastern 53, Boston U. 45 SOUTH Mississippi 92, New Orleans 47 UNC-Asheville 100, Warren Wilson 36…

Wednesday, Dec. 1

EAST

Northeastern 53, Boston U. 45

SOUTH

Mississippi 92, New Orleans 47

UNC-Asheville 100, Warren Wilson 36

MIDWEST

Illinois St. 91, Missouri Baptist 42

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 65, UALR 50

FAR WEST

Oregon St. 76, Pacific 72

Utah St. 81, Dixie St. 64

___

