Marseille is sinking and PSG has only Lens as a serious title rival in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — With Marseille all but eliminated from the Ligue 1 title race and reeling from another managerial change, Lens remains the only credible challenger to Paris Saint-Germain.

Lens is two points behind PSG in second place and showing no sign of faltering heading into the 22nd round.

Marseille’s chronic inconsistency has seen it slide 12 points behind PSG and into fourth place, and has cost coach Roberto De Zerbi his job following last Sunday’s 5-0 mauling at PSG.

Marseille fans reportedly shouted at the players when they arrived at the airport after the game, saying they were ashamed and accused them of not trying hard enough.

Key matchups

PSG travels on Friday to face a Rennes side also in the midst of upheaval after coach Habib Beye’s departure.

The odds are not looking good for Rennes, which has lost four straight games and conceded 12 goals. PSG beat Rennes 5-0 at home in December and has won seven straight league games.

Marseille needs to appease its unhappy supporters with a home win against Strasbourg on Saturday, when Lens travels to play struggling Paris FC.

The other surprise in Ligue 1 has been Lyon.

Coach Paulo Fonseca’s efficient team has moved above Marseille into third place and looks for a 13th straight win in all competitions when it hosts Nice on Sunday.

In a battle between strugglers, last-placed Metz desperately needs to beat an Auxerre languishing in 16th spot.

Players to watch

After an injury-hit campaign, PSG star Ousmane Dembélé finally appears close to full fitness and his performance against Marseille — two goals and a clever assist — was the Ballon d’Or winner’s best of the season.

Dembélé’s partnership in attack with Désiré Doué was one of the factors in PSG’s run to a first Champions League title last season. Doué has also struggled with injuries but looked quick and sharp against Marseille.

Look out for another spectacular backflip if winger Allan Saint-Maximin scores for Lens. He grabbed a fine goal on his club debut last weekend and could prove valuable for Lens during the title chase.

Out of action

Teenage Lyon star Endrick misses the Nice game due to suspension after being sent off against Nantes last weekend.

PSG forward Quentin Ndjantou faces several months out with a serious right hamstring injury which left the 18-year-old needing surgery.

Ethan Mbappé, the younger brother of Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé, is out for several more weeks with a tendon injury in his right thigh.

Off the field

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi was praised by FIFA President Gianni Infantino for helping to stop the unpopular Super League project from taking off.

Al-Khelaifi is also chairman of the European Football Clubs.

Infantino spoke at the UEFA Congress in Belgium on Thursday, a day after Super League’s end was signaled by an agreement of principles between Real Madrid and UEFA. ___

