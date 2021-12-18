Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blaine 84, Cambridge-Isanti 60
Caledonia 70, Aplington-Parkersburg, Iowa 61
Crosby-Ironton 71, Virginia 30
Decorah, Iowa 49, Rushford-Peterson 48
Eden Prairie 65, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 51
Glencoe-Silver Lake 74, Norwood-Young America 43
Hawley 85, Crookston 41
Henning 64, Battle Lake 47
Lakeville North 68, Minneapolis South 50
Lakeville South 72, St. Michael-Albertville 71, OT
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 61, Schaeffer Academy 31
Minnetonka 74, Robbinsdale Armstrong 60
Moorhead 74, Bemidji 69
North Fayette Valley, Iowa 68, Fillmore Central 65, OT
Rockford 78, Concordia Academy 61
South St. Paul 83, Waconia 71
St. Thomas Academy 72, Delano 56
Warroad 60, St. Cloud Cathedral 55
White Bear Lake 63, Mahtomedi 48
