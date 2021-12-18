Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Blaine 84, Cambridge-Isanti 60 Caledonia 70, Aplington-Parkersburg, Iowa 61 Crosby-Ironton 71, Virginia 30 Decorah, Iowa 49, Rushford-Peterson…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blaine 84, Cambridge-Isanti 60

Caledonia 70, Aplington-Parkersburg, Iowa 61

Crosby-Ironton 71, Virginia 30

Decorah, Iowa 49, Rushford-Peterson 48

Eden Prairie 65, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 51

Glencoe-Silver Lake 74, Norwood-Young America 43

Hawley 85, Crookston 41

Henning 64, Battle Lake 47

Lakeville North 68, Minneapolis South 50

Lakeville South 72, St. Michael-Albertville 71, OT

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 61, Schaeffer Academy 31

Minnetonka 74, Robbinsdale Armstrong 60

Moorhead 74, Bemidji 69

North Fayette Valley, Iowa 68, Fillmore Central 65, OT

Rockford 78, Concordia Academy 61

South St. Paul 83, Waconia 71

St. Thomas Academy 72, Delano 56

Warroad 60, St. Cloud Cathedral 55

White Bear Lake 63, Mahtomedi 48

