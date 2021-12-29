All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|78
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|23
|14
|8
|0
|1
|29
|87
|73
|Adirondack
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|60
|62
|Reading
|19
|8
|6
|4
|1
|21
|52
|62
|Maine
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|69
|83
|Worcester
|20
|8
|11
|0
|1
|17
|60
|72
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|27
|17
|8
|1
|1
|36
|84
|66
|Florida
|26
|14
|7
|2
|3
|33
|87
|66
|Atlanta
|26
|12
|11
|2
|1
|27
|70
|73
|Orlando
|26
|13
|12
|1
|0
|27
|75
|86
|Greenville
|23
|9
|10
|3
|1
|22
|66
|72
|Norfolk
|26
|10
|15
|0
|1
|21
|66
|95
|South Carolina
|24
|9
|13
|2
|0
|20
|56
|74
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|24
|16
|6
|0
|2
|34
|89
|63
|Fort Wayne
|25
|15
|7
|3
|0
|33
|83
|68
|Cincinnati
|27
|15
|11
|1
|0
|31
|94
|83
|Wheeling
|24
|14
|9
|1
|0
|29
|91
|79
|Kalamazoo
|23
|13
|10
|0
|0
|26
|78
|82
|Iowa
|26
|9
|13
|3
|1
|22
|69
|104
|Indy
|25
|9
|13
|2
|1
|21
|87
|91
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|27
|17
|9
|1
|0
|35
|95
|76
|Idaho
|25
|16
|8
|0
|1
|33
|75
|50
|Tulsa
|23
|13
|9
|0
|1
|27
|72
|66
|Rapid City
|27
|12
|12
|1
|2
|27
|82
|82
|Kansas City
|26
|11
|14
|1
|0
|23
|76
|90
|Wichita
|26
|10
|14
|2
|0
|22
|75
|84
|Allen
|20
|8
|9
|3
|0
|19
|65
|86
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Indy 4, Norfolk 0
Atlanta at Jacksonville, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 12 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 5 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 5 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 6 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
