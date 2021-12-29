CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53
Trois-Rivieres 23 14 8 0 1 29 87 73
Adirondack 20 11 8 1 0 23 60 62
Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62
Maine 23 8 11 3 1 20 69 83
Worcester 20 8 11 0 1 17 60 72

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 27 17 8 1 1 36 84 66
Florida 26 14 7 2 3 33 87 66
Atlanta 26 12 11 2 1 27 70 73
Orlando 26 13 12 1 0 27 75 86
Greenville 23 9 10 3 1 22 66 72
Norfolk 26 10 15 0 1 21 66 95
South Carolina 24 9 13 2 0 20 56 74

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 24 16 6 0 2 34 89 63
Fort Wayne 25 15 7 3 0 33 83 68
Cincinnati 27 15 11 1 0 31 94 83
Wheeling 24 14 9 1 0 29 91 79
Kalamazoo 23 13 10 0 0 26 78 82
Iowa 26 9 13 3 1 22 69 104
Indy 25 9 13 2 1 21 87 91

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 27 17 9 1 0 35 95 76
Idaho 25 16 8 0 1 33 75 50
Tulsa 23 13 9 0 1 27 72 66
Rapid City 27 12 12 1 2 27 82 82
Kansas City 26 11 14 1 0 23 76 90
Wichita 26 10 14 2 0 22 75 84
Allen 20 8 9 3 0 19 65 86

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Indy 4, Norfolk 0

Atlanta at Jacksonville, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 12 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 5 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

