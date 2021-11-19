CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Sports » Uruguay fires coach Tabárez…

Uruguay fires coach Tabárez amid poor World Cup qualifying

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 2:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay coach Óscar Tabárez was fired Friday amid his team’s poor run in World Cup qualifying.

The Uruguayans are in seventh place in the 10-team South American qualifying group. They have four matches remaining to reach next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The 74-year-old Tabárez coached Uruguay for 15 years in his second stint in the job, including at the last three World Cups. He led Uruguay to a fourth-place finish at the 2010 tournament in South Africa. He has also won the 2011 Copa America.

Tabárez also coached Uruguay from 1988-90.

The Uruguayan soccer federation said in a statement that firing Tabárez and his staff is “a difficult decision due to present circumstances, in a commitment with the future and the achievement of the results we all want.”

“We express our respect and acknowledgment to (his) professionalism and dedication for such a long process,” the statement added.

Tabárez had said he was not “throwing in the towel” after Tuesday’s 3-0 loss at Bolivia.

“I am a professional, I signed a contract and it says everything I need to do,” the veteran coach said then. “I don’t know who can ask me to do that (resign) after this time at work.”

The Uruguayan soccer federation has not announced a replacement for Tabárez.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up