The RSM Classic Par Scores

Friday
Sea Island, Ga.
a-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)
7,060 yards; Par 72
b-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club
7,005 yards; Par 70
Purse: $7.2 million
Second Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.
|Talor Gooch
|64a-65b—129
|-13
|John Huh
|63b-67a—130
|-12
|Sebastian Munoz
|60b-70a—130
|-12
|Mackenzie Hughes
|63a-68b—131
|-11
|Taylor Moore
|66a-65b—131
|-11
|Zach Johnson
|61b-71a—132
|-10
|Seamus Power
|63b-69a—132
|-10
|Scott Stallings
|63a-69b—132
|-10
|Corey Conners
|62b-71a—133
|-9
|Tom Hoge
|65a-68b—133
|-9
|David Skinns
|64b-69a—133
|-9
|Russell Henley
|64a-70b—134
|-8
|Jim Herman
|65b-69a—134
|-8
|Lee Hodges
|65a-69b—134
|-8
|Lanto Griffin
|65b-70a—135
|-7
|Adam Hadwin
|67a-68b—135
|-7
|Sung Kang
|67a-68b—135
|-7
|Russell Knox
|67b-68a—135
|-7
|Luke List
|68a-67b—135
|-7
|William McGirt
|66b-69a—135
|-7
|Max McGreevy
|66a-69b—135
|-7
|Keith Mitchell
|68a-67b—135
|-7
|Aaron Rai
|68a-67b—135
|-7
|Chez Reavie
|63a-72b—135
|-7
|Justin Rose
|67a-68b—135
|-7
|Matthias Schwab
|67b-68a—135
|-7
|Cameron Smith
|64b-71a—135
|-7
|J.J. Spaun
|64b-71a—135
|-7
|Brendan Steele
|66b-69a—135
|-7
|Jonathan Byrd
|64b-72a—136
|-6
|Bill Haas
|65a-71b—136
|-6
|Matt Kuchar
|65b-71a—136
|-6
|Matthew NeSmith
|67b-69a—136
|-6
|Patrick Rodgers
|64b-72a—136
|-6
|Scottie Scheffler
|63b-73a—136
|-6
|Webb Simpson
|69a-67b—136
|-6
|Jhonattan Vegas
|64a-72b—136
|-6
|Cameron Young
|65b-71a—136
|-6
|Brian Gay
|64b-73a—137
|-5
|Doug Ghim
|66b-71a—137
|-5
|Michael Gligic
|65b-72a—137
|-5
|Nate Lashley
|63b-74a—137
|-5
|Tyler McCumber
|69a-68b—137
|-5
|Troy Merritt
|66a-71b—137
|-5
|Andrew Novak
|67a-70b—137
|-5
|Taylor Pendrith
|68a-69b—137
|-5
|Mito Pereira
|67b-70a—137
|-5
|Scott Piercy
|69a-68b—137
|-5
|Kevin Streelman
|68b-69a—137
|-5
|Michael Thompson
|66b-71a—137
|-5
|Matt Wallace
|65b-72a—137
|-5
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|66b-72a—138
|-4
|Wyndham Clark
|66b-72a—138
|-4
|Joshua Creel
|68a-70b—138
|-4
|Joel Dahmen
|65b-73a—138
|-4
|Mickey DeMorat
|63b-75a—138
|-4
|Nick Hardy
|69b-69a—138
|-4
|Brian Harman
|66b-72a—138
|-4
|Charles Howell III
|68a-70b—138
|-4
|Adam Long
|67a-71b—138
|-4
|Davis Love III
|68a-70b—138
|-4
|Peter Malnati
|68b-70a—138
|-4
|Denny McCarthy
|66b-72a—138
|-4
|Adam Scott
|67b-71a—138
|-4
|Roger Sloan
|67b-71a—138
|-4
|Austin Smotherman
|65b-73a—138
|-4
|Brandt Snedeker
|68a-70b—138
|-4
|Kyle Stanley
|70a-68b—138
|-4
|Vincent Whaley
|65a-73b—138
|-4
|Jared Wolfe
|68b-70a—138
|-4
|Dylan Wu
|66a-72b—138
|-4
|Louis Oosthuizen
|69b-WD
|Rory Sabbatini
|68a-DQ
Missed Cut
|Hayden Buckley
|67b-72a—139
|-3
|Bronson Burgoon
|67b-72a—139
|-3
|Jason Day
|70a-69b—139
|-3
|Harris English
|69a-70b—139
|-3
|Brice Garnett
|66b-73a—139
|-3
|Chesson Hadley
|63b-76a—139
|-3
|Brandon Hagy
|64b-75a—139
|-3
|Kramer Hickok
|68a-71b—139
|-3
|Patton Kizzire
|67a-72b—139
|-3
|David Lipsky
|67b-72a—139
|-3
|Justin Lower
|67a-72b—139
|-3
|Greyson Sigg
|64b-75a—139
|-3
|Alex Smalley
|67b-72a—139
|-3
|Robert Streb
|68a-71b—139
|-3
|Brian Stuard
|69a-70b—139
|-3
|Adam Svensson
|71a-68b—139
|-3
|Brendon Todd
|66b-73a—139
|-3
|D.J. Trahan
|71a-68b—139
|-3
|Lucas Glover
|71a-69b—140
|-2
|Emiliano Grillo
|68b-72a—140
|-2
|Danny Lee
|69a-71b—140
|-2
|Doc Redman
|65a-75b—140
|-2
|Davis Riley
|67b-73a—140
|-2
|Paul Barjon
|69a-72b—141
|-1
|Harry Higgs
|70b-71a—141
|-1
|Max Homa
|66b-75a—141
|-1
|Stephan Jaeger
|66b-75a—141
|-1
|Matt Jones
|68b-73a—141
|-1
|Chris Kirk
|67b-74a—141
|-1
|Anirban Lahiri
|68a-73b—141
|-1
|Trey Mullinax
|67b-74a—141
|-1
|Andrew Putnam
|66b-75a—141
|-1
|Callum Tarren
|70b-71a—141
|-1
|Vaughn Taylor
|73a-68b—141
|-1
|Sahith Theegala
|70a-71b—141
|-1
|Nick Watney
|71a-70b—141
|-1
|Ludvig Aberg
|72a-70b—142
|E
|Ryan Armour
|67b-75a—142
|E
|Tyler Duncan
|70a-72b—142
|E
|Branden Grace
|67a-75b—142
|E
|David Hearn
|68a-74b—142
|E
|Ben Kohles
|67a-75b—142
|E
|Kelly Kraft
|65b-77a—142
|E
|Joaquin Niemann
|67b-75a—142
|E
|Henrik Norlander
|68b-74a—142
|E
|Chad Ramey
|73a-69b—142
|E
|Kevin Tway
|70a-72b—142
|E
|Peter Uihlein
|71a-71b—142
|E
|Ben Crane
|74a-69b—143
|+1
|Cameron Davis
|73a-70b—143
|+1
|Luke Donald
|68a-75b—143
|+1
|Scott Gutschewski
|68b-75a—143
|+1
|Andrew Landry
|68a-75b—143
|+1
|Alex Noren
|71b-72a—143
|+1
|Sepp Straka
|68b-75a—143
|+1
|Chris Stroud
|67a-76b—143
|+1
|Hudson Swafford
|72a-71b—143
|+1
|Camilo Villegas
|70a-73b—143
|+1
|Richy Werenski
|71a-72b—143
|+1
|Kyle Wilshire
|73a-70b—143
|+1
|Hank Lebioda
|64b-80a—144
|+2
|Graeme McDowell
|68b-76a—144
|+2
|Davis Thompson
|71a-73b—144
|+2
|Kevin Yu
|71b-73a—144
|+2
|Stewart Cink
|68a-77b—145
|+3
|Kurt Kitayama
|67a-78b—145
|+3
|Seth Reeves
|70a-75b—145
|+3
|Sam Ryder
|65b-80a—145
|+3
|Jimmy Walker
|69b-76a—145
|+3
|Joseph Bramlett
|71b-75a—146
|+4
|Austin Cook
|73b-73a—146
|+4
|Brett Drewitt
|72a-74b—146
|+4
|J.T. Poston
|71b-75a—146
|+4
|Curtis Thompson
|73a-73b—146
|+4
|Dawie Van der Walt
|70a-76b—146
|+4
|Carl Yuan
|71a-75b—146
|+4
|J.P. Griffin
|71a-76b—147
|+5
|Kevin Kisner
|76a-71b—147
|+5
|Brandon Wu
|73a-74b—147
|+5
|Keegan Bradley
|67b-81a—148
|+6
|Dylan Frittelli
|69b-80a—149
|+7
|Martin Trainer
|70b-79a—149
|+7
|Jonas Blixt
|77a-73b—150
|+8
