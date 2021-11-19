The RSM Classic Par Scores

Friday Sea Island, Ga. a-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course) 7,060 yards; Par 72 b-Seaside Course at…

Listen now to WTOP News

Friday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,060 yards; Par 72

b-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,005 yards; Par 70

Purse: $7.2 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Talor Gooch 64a-65b—129 -13 John Huh 63b-67a—130 -12 Sebastian Munoz 60b-70a—130 -12 Mackenzie Hughes 63a-68b—131 -11 Taylor Moore 66a-65b—131 -11 Zach Johnson 61b-71a—132 -10 Seamus Power 63b-69a—132 -10 Scott Stallings 63a-69b—132 -10 Corey Conners 62b-71a—133 -9 Tom Hoge 65a-68b—133 -9 David Skinns 64b-69a—133 -9 Russell Henley 64a-70b—134 -8 Jim Herman 65b-69a—134 -8 Lee Hodges 65a-69b—134 -8 Lanto Griffin 65b-70a—135 -7 Adam Hadwin 67a-68b—135 -7 Sung Kang 67a-68b—135 -7 Russell Knox 67b-68a—135 -7 Luke List 68a-67b—135 -7 William McGirt 66b-69a—135 -7 Max McGreevy 66a-69b—135 -7 Keith Mitchell 68a-67b—135 -7 Aaron Rai 68a-67b—135 -7 Chez Reavie 63a-72b—135 -7 Justin Rose 67a-68b—135 -7 Matthias Schwab 67b-68a—135 -7 Cameron Smith 64b-71a—135 -7 J.J. Spaun 64b-71a—135 -7 Brendan Steele 66b-69a—135 -7 Jonathan Byrd 64b-72a—136 -6 Bill Haas 65a-71b—136 -6 Matt Kuchar 65b-71a—136 -6 Matthew NeSmith 67b-69a—136 -6 Patrick Rodgers 64b-72a—136 -6 Scottie Scheffler 63b-73a—136 -6 Webb Simpson 69a-67b—136 -6 Jhonattan Vegas 64a-72b—136 -6 Cameron Young 65b-71a—136 -6 Brian Gay 64b-73a—137 -5 Doug Ghim 66b-71a—137 -5 Michael Gligic 65b-72a—137 -5 Nate Lashley 63b-74a—137 -5 Tyler McCumber 69a-68b—137 -5 Troy Merritt 66a-71b—137 -5 Andrew Novak 67a-70b—137 -5 Taylor Pendrith 68a-69b—137 -5 Mito Pereira 67b-70a—137 -5 Scott Piercy 69a-68b—137 -5 Kevin Streelman 68b-69a—137 -5 Michael Thompson 66b-71a—137 -5 Matt Wallace 65b-72a—137 -5 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66b-72a—138 -4 Wyndham Clark 66b-72a—138 -4 Joshua Creel 68a-70b—138 -4 Joel Dahmen 65b-73a—138 -4 Mickey DeMorat 63b-75a—138 -4 Nick Hardy 69b-69a—138 -4 Brian Harman 66b-72a—138 -4 Charles Howell III 68a-70b—138 -4 Adam Long 67a-71b—138 -4 Davis Love III 68a-70b—138 -4 Peter Malnati 68b-70a—138 -4 Denny McCarthy 66b-72a—138 -4 Adam Scott 67b-71a—138 -4 Roger Sloan 67b-71a—138 -4 Austin Smotherman 65b-73a—138 -4 Brandt Snedeker 68a-70b—138 -4 Kyle Stanley 70a-68b—138 -4 Vincent Whaley 65a-73b—138 -4 Jared Wolfe 68b-70a—138 -4 Dylan Wu 66a-72b—138 -4 Louis Oosthuizen 69b-WD Rory Sabbatini 68a-DQ

Missed Cut

Hayden Buckley 67b-72a—139 -3 Bronson Burgoon 67b-72a—139 -3 Jason Day 70a-69b—139 -3 Harris English 69a-70b—139 -3 Brice Garnett 66b-73a—139 -3 Chesson Hadley 63b-76a—139 -3 Brandon Hagy 64b-75a—139 -3 Kramer Hickok 68a-71b—139 -3 Patton Kizzire 67a-72b—139 -3 David Lipsky 67b-72a—139 -3 Justin Lower 67a-72b—139 -3 Greyson Sigg 64b-75a—139 -3 Alex Smalley 67b-72a—139 -3 Robert Streb 68a-71b—139 -3 Brian Stuard 69a-70b—139 -3 Adam Svensson 71a-68b—139 -3 Brendon Todd 66b-73a—139 -3 D.J. Trahan 71a-68b—139 -3 Lucas Glover 71a-69b—140 -2 Emiliano Grillo 68b-72a—140 -2 Danny Lee 69a-71b—140 -2 Doc Redman 65a-75b—140 -2 Davis Riley 67b-73a—140 -2 Paul Barjon 69a-72b—141 -1 Harry Higgs 70b-71a—141 -1 Max Homa 66b-75a—141 -1 Stephan Jaeger 66b-75a—141 -1 Matt Jones 68b-73a—141 -1 Chris Kirk 67b-74a—141 -1 Anirban Lahiri 68a-73b—141 -1 Trey Mullinax 67b-74a—141 -1 Andrew Putnam 66b-75a—141 -1 Callum Tarren 70b-71a—141 -1 Vaughn Taylor 73a-68b—141 -1 Sahith Theegala 70a-71b—141 -1 Nick Watney 71a-70b—141 -1 Ludvig Aberg 72a-70b—142 E Ryan Armour 67b-75a—142 E Tyler Duncan 70a-72b—142 E Branden Grace 67a-75b—142 E David Hearn 68a-74b—142 E Ben Kohles 67a-75b—142 E Kelly Kraft 65b-77a—142 E Joaquin Niemann 67b-75a—142 E Henrik Norlander 68b-74a—142 E Chad Ramey 73a-69b—142 E Kevin Tway 70a-72b—142 E Peter Uihlein 71a-71b—142 E Ben Crane 74a-69b—143 +1 Cameron Davis 73a-70b—143 +1 Luke Donald 68a-75b—143 +1 Scott Gutschewski 68b-75a—143 +1 Andrew Landry 68a-75b—143 +1 Alex Noren 71b-72a—143 +1 Sepp Straka 68b-75a—143 +1 Chris Stroud 67a-76b—143 +1 Hudson Swafford 72a-71b—143 +1 Camilo Villegas 70a-73b—143 +1 Richy Werenski 71a-72b—143 +1 Kyle Wilshire 73a-70b—143 +1 Hank Lebioda 64b-80a—144 +2 Graeme McDowell 68b-76a—144 +2 Davis Thompson 71a-73b—144 +2 Kevin Yu 71b-73a—144 +2 Stewart Cink 68a-77b—145 +3 Kurt Kitayama 67a-78b—145 +3 Seth Reeves 70a-75b—145 +3 Sam Ryder 65b-80a—145 +3 Jimmy Walker 69b-76a—145 +3 Joseph Bramlett 71b-75a—146 +4 Austin Cook 73b-73a—146 +4 Brett Drewitt 72a-74b—146 +4 J.T. Poston 71b-75a—146 +4 Curtis Thompson 73a-73b—146 +4 Dawie Van der Walt 70a-76b—146 +4 Carl Yuan 71a-75b—146 +4 J.P. Griffin 71a-76b—147 +5 Kevin Kisner 76a-71b—147 +5 Brandon Wu 73a-74b—147 +5 Keegan Bradley 67b-81a—148 +6 Dylan Frittelli 69b-80a—149 +7 Martin Trainer 70b-79a—149 +7 Jonas Blixt 77a-73b—150 +8

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.