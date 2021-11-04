CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Antibody immunity is work in progress | Va.'s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan | Hogan wants vaccines available at Md. schools | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Sampson retiring after 7…

Sampson retiring after 7 seasons coaching Cal Poly soccer

The Associated Press

November 4, 2021, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. and Costa Rica coach Steve Sampson is retiring after seven seasons leading the men’s soccer team at Cal Poly.

“This announcement comes as a result of extensive conversations with my physicians and family, who recommended that I reduce my activity for the improvement of my health,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Sampson, who turns 65 on Jan. 19, has coached the Mustangs to 42 wins, 48 losses and 16 draws, including 7 wins, six losses and four draws in the current season, which ended with a 1-0 loss to UC Riverside in the Big West tournament on Wednesday night.

He coached Santa Clara from 1986-90, the U.S. from 1995-98, Costa Rica from 2002-04 and Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy from 2004-06.

“I look forward to what is next whether it be commentating, consulting, mentoring and spending quality time with the family,” Sampson said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Ever-changing guidance on federal vaccine mandate poses new challenges for contractors

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

Amid explosion in DoD’s use of OTAs, myths abound about how and whether to use them

Only 800 airmen flat out refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up