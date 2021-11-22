CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Russian soccer league elects Khachaturyants as president

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 6:23 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top clubs elected Ashot Khachaturyants as their new Premier League president on Monday in a sign the organization will be more closely aligned with the national soccer federation.

Khachaturyants had been doing the job on an interim basis since Sergei Pryadkin resigned last month after 14 years in office, and a year and a half into a new five-year term, amid disputes over TV rights and the league format.

The league said Khachaturyants was the only candidate and was elected unanimously.

Khachaturyants was previously head of the refereeing commission of the Russian Football Union. He also spent more than a decade as a senior executive at a state-owned bank and worked in the national security services.

