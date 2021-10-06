Coronavirus News: DC Council passes limited virtual learning expansion | Do school mask mandates work? | How to find Native American COVID-19 data in Md. | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Canadiens G Carey Price likely to miss start of NHL season

The Associated Press

October 6, 2021, 5:27 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday he does not expect Carey Price to practice before the start of the regular season, making it unlikely the star goaltender will be ready for next week’s opener at Toronto.

Ducharme said Price is “not doing well right now” as he recovers from a non-COVID-19 illness. Price also had offseason surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Ducharme said the Canadiens will ease the 34-year-old Price back into action once he recovers. He also said defenseman Joel Edmundson will be out two to three weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Montreal opens its season next Wednesday against the Maple Leafs.

