Salisbury, Ram win men’s doubles; Gauff, McNally reach final

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Salisury has a chance at the doubles double at the U.S. Open.

Salisbury and Rajeev Ram won their second Grand Slam men’s doubles title together with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory Friday over Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.

The women’s doubles final is Sunday, when Coco Gauff and Caty McNally will try to win their first major title.

Salisbury and Ram, who won the 2020 Australian Open together, turned their match around after the No. 4 seeds got off to a rough start.

“We didn’t play a great first set,” Salisbury said. “We found it tough, the conditions. It was my first time playing on Ashe. It was really tough with the sun and the shade. It was kind of one half of the court was in sun, one half in shade. We were struggling to see the ball well.”

He’ll be back out there Saturday in the mixed doubles final. He and partner Desirae Krawczyk, seeded second, beat the team of Americans Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek 7-2 (2), 6-4 later Friday.

Salisbury is trying to become the first player to win the men’s and mixed doubles titles at the U.S. Open since Bob Bryan in 2010.

The British player and Krawczyk won the French Open, before Krawczyk won Wimbledon with Neal Skupski. The American can become the first to win three Grand Slam mixed doubles titles in a year since Martina Hingis and Leander Paes in 2015.

Gauff, 17, and McNally, 19, advanced to the women’s final when Luisa Stefani landed awkwardly near the net during a first-set tiebreaker, collapsed to the ground and was unable to continue.

The No. 11-seeded Americans will play the No. 14-seeded team of Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai. That match comes the night after fellow teenagers Emma Raducanu, 18, and Leylah Fernandez, 19, play for the women’s singles title.

The kids are coming, even if Gauff doesn’t quite know what they call themselves.

“Definitely a shift going on, I feel like, into the new generation. New gen, next gen, whatever term they use on social media,” Gauff said.

“We already know there’s going to be a teenage champion in singles. Hopefully, we can do that in doubles.”

