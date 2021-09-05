CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Championship Par Scores

PGA Tour Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 8:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Sunday
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
Purse: $46 Million
Starting points in parentheses
Final Round

Patrick Cantlay (-10) 67-66-67-69_269  -21

Jon Rahm (-6) 65-65-68-68_266  -20

Kevin Na (-2) 66-67-66-67_266  -16

Justin Thomas (-4) 67-67-65-70_269  -15

Xander Schauffele (-2) 68-69-67-64_268  -14

Viktor Hovland (-3) 66-68-70-65_269  -14

Bryson DeChambeau (-7) 69-67-72-66_274  -13

Dustin Johnson (-3) 68-69-68-67_272  -11

Abraham Ancer (-4) 69-70-65-70_274  -10

Billy Horschel (E) 65-68-67-70_270  -10

Daniel Berger (E) 72-69-67-64_272   -8

Tony Finau (-8) 72-67-73-68_280   -8

Jason Kokrak (-2) 67-68-72-67_274   -8

Rory McIlroy (-2) 68-66-74-67_275   -7

Sergio Garcia (E) 68-70-66-69_273   -7

Cameron Smith (-5) 68-68-73-69_278   -7

Louis Oosthuizen (-3) 68-67-71-70_276   -7

Harris English (-4) 66-69-75-68_278   -6

Sam Burns (-4) 71-70-69-68_278   -6

Sungjae Im (-3) 71-70-70-68_279   -4

Jordan Spieth (-4) 69-67-70-74_280   -4

Erik van Rooyen (E) 69-73-68-67_277   -3

Corey Conners (-1) 67-72-70-69_278   -3

Scottie Scheffler (-1) 67-72-68-71_278   -3

Patrick Reed (E) 72-69-66-71_278   -2

Hideki Matsuyama (-1) 77-65-69-70_281    E

Stewart Cink (-1) 72-68-71-70_281    E

Collin Morikawa (-3) 70-73-68-72_283    E

Joaquin Niemann (-1) 72-71-70-72_285   +4

PGA TOUR FedExCup Final Standings / Bonus Money
NOTE: The top 30 finishers from the final FedExCup Points List earn fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR for the following year

Rank Name Points          Bonus$

1. Patrick Cantlay      0     $15,000,000

2. Jon Rahm      0      $5,000,000

3. Kevin Na      0      $4,000,000

4. Justin Thomas      0      $3,000,000

5. Xander Schauffele      0      $2,200,000

6. Viktor Hovland      0      $2,200,000

7. Bryson DeChambeau      0      $1,300,000

8. Dustin Johnson      0      $1,100,000

9. Abraham Ancer      0        $890,000

10. Billy Horschel      0        $890,000

11. Daniel Berger      0        $705,000

12. Jason Kokrak      0        $705,000

13. Tony Finau      0        $705,000

14. Cameron Smith      0        $583,750

15. Rory McIlroy      0        $583,750

16. Louis Oosthuizen      0        $583,750

17. Sergio Garcia      0        $583,750

18. Sam Burns      0        $527,500

19. Harris English      0        $527,500

20. Sungjae Im      0        $497,500

21. Jordan Spieth      0        $497,500

22. Scottie Scheffler      0        $466,666

23. Erik van Rooyen      0        $466,666

24. Corey Conners      0        $466,666

25. Patrick Reed      0        $445,000

26. Collin Morikawa      0        $425,000

27. Hideki Matsuyama      0        $425,000

28. Stewart Cink      0        $425,000

29. Joaquin Niemann      0        $405,000

30. Brooks Koepka      0        $395,000

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

Committee approves $12B for USPS, GSA to adopt electric vehicles

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up