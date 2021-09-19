Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|72
|48
|.600
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|68
|52
|.567
|4
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|55
|65
|.458
|17
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|40
|79
|.336
|31½
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|71
|49
|.592
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|68
|52
|.567
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|58
|62
|.483
|13
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|44
|76
|.367
|27
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|82
|38
|.683
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|59
|61
|.492
|23
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|54
|66
|.450
|28
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|48
|71
|.403
|33½
|x-clinched playoff
___
|Saturday’s Games
Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 2, 1st game
Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 3, 2nd game
Fayetteville 2, Carolina 1
Charleston 6, Down East 0
Myrtle Beach 12, Augusta 2
Salem 11, Delmarva 5
Kannapolis 3, Columbia 1
|Sunday’s Games
Down East 5, Charleston 2
Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 2
Carolina 5, Fayetteville 2
Augusta 2, Myrtle Beach 1
Delmarva 13, Salem 10
Kannapolis 2, Columbia 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Charleston vs. TBD
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.