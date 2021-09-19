Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 72 48 .600 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 68 52…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 72 48 .600 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 68 52 .567 4 Fayetteville (Houston) 55 65 .458 17 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 40 79 .336 31½ North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 71 49 .592 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 68 52 .567 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 58 62 .483 13 Fredericksburg (Washington) 44 76 .367 27 South Division W L Pct. GB x-Charleston (Tampa Bay) 82 38 .683 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 59 61 .492 23 Augusta (Atlanta) 54 66 .450 28 Columbia (Kansas City) 48 71 .403 33½ x-clinched playoff

___

Saturday’s Games

Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 2, 1st game

Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 3, 2nd game

Fayetteville 2, Carolina 1

Charleston 6, Down East 0

Myrtle Beach 12, Augusta 2

Salem 11, Delmarva 5

Kannapolis 3, Columbia 1

Sunday’s Games

Down East 5, Charleston 2

Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 2

Carolina 5, Fayetteville 2

Augusta 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Delmarva 13, Salem 10

Kannapolis 2, Columbia 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston vs. TBD

