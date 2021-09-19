Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 9:40 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 72 48 .600
Carolina (Milwaukee) 68 52 .567 4
Fayetteville (Houston) 55 65 .458 17
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 40 79 .336 31½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 71 49 .592
Delmarva (Baltimore) 68 52 .567 3
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 58 62 .483 13
Fredericksburg (Washington) 44 76 .367 27
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Charleston (Tampa Bay) 82 38 .683
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 59 61 .492 23
Augusta (Atlanta) 54 66 .450 28
Columbia (Kansas City) 48 71 .403 33½
x-clinched playoff

___

Saturday’s Games

Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 2, 1st game

Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 3, 2nd game

Fayetteville 2, Carolina 1

Charleston 6, Down East 0

Myrtle Beach 12, Augusta 2

Salem 11, Delmarva 5

Kannapolis 3, Columbia 1

Sunday’s Games

Down East 5, Charleston 2

Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 2

Carolina 5, Fayetteville 2

Augusta 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Delmarva 13, Salem 10

Kannapolis 2, Columbia 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston vs. TBD

