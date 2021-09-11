High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 67 46 .593 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 56…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 67 46 .593 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 56 56 .500 10½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 52 59 .468 14 Wilmington (Washington) 50 61 .450 16 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 45 66 .405 21 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 78 35 .690 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 71 42 .628 7 Greenville (Boston) 62 51 .549 16 Rome (Atlanta) 53 59 .473 24½ Asheville (Houston) 50 59 .459 26 Hickory (Texas) 45 65 .409 31½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 41 71 .366 36½

___

Friday’s Games

Asheville 8, Rome 2

Bowling Green 4, Winston-Salem 3

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 2

Jersey Shore 6, Greensboro 0

Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 1

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 15, Winston-Salem 4

Wilmington 3, Aberdeen 2

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 0

Asheville 15, Rome 3

Greenville 7, Hickory 4

Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 3

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 4:25 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 3:36 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.