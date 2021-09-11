High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|67
|46
|.593
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|56
|56
|.500
|10½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|52
|59
|.468
|14
|Wilmington (Washington)
|50
|61
|.450
|16
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|45
|66
|.405
|21
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|78
|35
|.690
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|71
|42
|.628
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|62
|51
|.549
|16
|Rome (Atlanta)
|53
|59
|.473
|24½
|Asheville (Houston)
|50
|59
|.459
|26
|Hickory (Texas)
|45
|65
|.409
|31½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|41
|71
|.366
|36½
___
|Friday’s Games
Asheville 8, Rome 2
Bowling Green 4, Winston-Salem 3
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 2
Jersey Shore 6, Greensboro 0
Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 1
|Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green 15, Winston-Salem 4
Wilmington 3, Aberdeen 2
Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 0
Asheville 15, Rome 3
Greenville 7, Hickory 4
Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 3
|Sunday’s Games
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 4:25 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday’s Games
Ashville at Winston-Salem, 3:36 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
