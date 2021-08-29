Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|57
|42
|.576
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|49
|49
|.500
|7½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|47
|50
|.485
|9
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|42
|55
|.433
|14
|El Paso (San Diego)
|40
|58
|.408
|16½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|58
|39
|.598
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|57
|42
|.576
|2
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|54
|45
|.545
|5
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|43
|55
|.439
|15½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|42
|54
|.438
|15½
___
|Friday’s Games
Las Vegas 5, Oklahoma City 4
Round Rock 5, Albuquerque 1
Sugar Land 13, El Paso 1
Sacramento 7, Reno 5
Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 1
|Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 10, Oklahoma City 9
Round Rock at Albuquerque, susp. bottom of 4th inning
Sacramento at Reno, ppd.
Sugar Land 4, El Paso 3
Tacoma 13, Salt Lake 8
|Sunday’s Games
Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Sugar Land at El Paso, 1:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
