Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 2:11 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 57 42 .576
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 49 49 .500
Round Rock (Texas) 47 50 .485 9
Albuquerque (Colorado) 42 55 .433 14
El Paso (San Diego) 40 58 .408 16½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 58 39 .598
Tacoma (Seattle) 57 42 .576 2
Las Vegas (Oakland) 54 45 .545 5
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 43 55 .439 15½
Sacramento (San Francisco) 42 54 .438 15½

___

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas 5, Oklahoma City 4

Round Rock 5, Albuquerque 1

Sugar Land 13, El Paso 1

Sacramento 7, Reno 5

Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 1

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas 10, Oklahoma City 9

Round Rock at Albuquerque, susp. bottom of 4th inning

Sacramento at Reno, ppd.

Sugar Land 4, El Paso 3

Tacoma 13, Salt Lake 8

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at El Paso, 1:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

