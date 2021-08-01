2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 1:05 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 52 25 .675
San Jose (San Francisco) 50 27 .649 2
Modesto (Seattle) 41 36 .532 11
Stockton (Oakland) 31 46 .403 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 43 33 .566
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 39 37 .513 4
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 33 44 .429 10½
Visalia (Arizona) 18 59 .234 25½

___

Friday’s Games

San Jose 8, Inland Empire 3

Stockton 5, Visalia 4

Rancho Cucamonga 14, Modesto 13

Fresno 3, Lake Elsinore 0

Saturday’s Games

San Jose 6, Inland Empire 5

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Modesto 6

Fresno 8, Lake Elsinore 3

Stockton 7, Visalia 5

Sunday’s Games

Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Visalia at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

