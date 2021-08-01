Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|52
|25
|.675
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|50
|27
|.649
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|41
|36
|.532
|11
|Stockton (Oakland)
|31
|46
|.403
|21
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|43
|33
|.566
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|39
|37
|.513
|4
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|33
|44
|.429
|10½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|18
|59
|.234
|25½
|Friday’s Games
San Jose 8, Inland Empire 3
Stockton 5, Visalia 4
Rancho Cucamonga 14, Modesto 13
Fresno 3, Lake Elsinore 0
|Saturday’s Games
San Jose 6, Inland Empire 5
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Modesto 6
Fresno 8, Lake Elsinore 3
Stockton 7, Visalia 5
|Sunday’s Games
Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Visalia at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
