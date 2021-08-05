2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » France 3, Argentina 0…

France 3, Argentina 0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22)

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 9:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

France 3, Argentina 0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22)

France_Spiker-T. Clevenot (14-19), J. Patry (11-21) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Chinenyeze (4-18), A. Brizard (2-4), J. Patry (2-6), N. le Goff (2-14); Server-B. Chinenyeze (0-14), A. Brizard (0-13), T. Clevenot (0-12), Y. Louati (1-4), E. Ngapeth (0-6), J. Patry (2-15), N. le Goff (0-9); Scorer-J. Patry (15-42).

Argentina_Spiker-A. Loser (7-10), B. Lima (8-19), F. Conte (12-23), C. Poglajen (4-10) (won-total attempts); Blocker-L. de Cecco (1-5), S. Sole (3-9), M. Ramos (0-1), A. Loser (0-12), B. Lima (1-6), F. Conte (0-4), C. Poglajen (0-2), E. Palacios (0-4); Server-L. de Cecco (0-10), M. Sanchez (0-1), S. Sole (0-10), M. Ramos (0-1), A. Loser (0-12), F. Pereyra (0-1), B. Lima (0-8), F. Conte (1-14), C. Poglajen (0-6); Scorer-F. Conte (13-41).

Referees_Shin Muranaka, Japan. Liu Jiang, China. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

UPDATED: USPS, exempt from federal vaccine requirements, sees uptick of employees in quarantine

For Correa, taking risks paid off during her 40-year federal career

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

For OPM's Ahuja, rebuilding the federal workforce takes on many forms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up