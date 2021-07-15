Uruguayan forward Brian Rodríguez returns to LAFC after loan

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Uruguayan forward Brian Rodríguez has returned to Los Angeles FC after a brief loan spell with…

LAFC announced Rodríguez’s official return Thursday. He had technically been back with LAFC for a month since the expiration of his loan, but his return to practice was delayed by his participation in the Copa America tournament while LAFC entertained offers from other clubs for his services.

Rodríguez left for Spain in February after two promising seasons with LAFC. Almería had an option to make the loan permanent, but Rodríguez managed no goals and one assist in 16 games with the club, which failed to gain promotion to La Liga.

Rodríguez is a promising playmaker and scorer who hasn’t yet translated his talents into statistical success, but LAFC coach Bob Bradley remains optimistic about his potential. Rodríguez has played 26 MLS games for LAFC, scoring his first two goals last season after being acquired in August 2019 as a young designated player.

The return should provide another boost for LAFC, which has lost just once since May after a slow start to the season. The club is up to fifth place in the Western Conference at 5-4-3.

