Coronavirus News: Telework policy to stay at U of Md.? | Teen sensation promotes vaccines for young people | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Sports » Penguins re-sign forward Blueger…

Penguins re-sign forward Blueger to 2-year deal

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 5:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Teddy Blueger is sticking with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team announced Wednesday it signed the 26-year-old forward to a two-year contract with an average salary of $2.2 million.

Blueger, who worked on Pittsburgh’s fourth line, tied a career high with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 43 games for the Metropolitan Division champions.

“Teddy has proven to be a versatile, two-way center, as well as a fixture on the penalty kill,” general manager Ron Hextall said in a statement. “He is a valuable player for our team.”

Blueger played a vital role on Pittsburgh’s penalty-killing unit and scored a career-best three shorthanded goals last season. His four shorthanded goals since breaking into the NHL during the 2019-20 season are the most on the team over that span.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

Air Force Academy will soon start using mixed reality for hands-on learning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up