Sunday Women 57kg Qualification Contest Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin, IOC Refugee Olympic Team, def. Nahid Kiyani Chandeh, Iran, 18-9.

Sunday

Women

57kg

Qualification Contest

Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin, IOC Refugee Olympic Team, def. Nahid Kiyani Chandeh, Iran, 18-9.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.