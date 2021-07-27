2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
Home » Sports » Man United to sign…

Man United to sign defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 3:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has announced an agreement to sign center-back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old French international’s pending arrival follows United’s signing of winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last week.

United said in a brief statement Tuesday that it was “delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphaël Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalized.”

The Spanish team also confirmed the transfer agreement. Financial details were not disclosed.

“Our club thanks the player for his professionalism and exemplary conduct throughout his 10 seasons representing our colors, during which time he has won 18 titles,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

Among the trophies were four Champions League titles. Varane also was a key member of the France team that won the 2018 World Cup.

He joined Real Madrid in 2011 from French club Lens.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

56 federal financial systems nearing end of life puts Treasury on fast track to get shared services right

7 highlights from OPM's new telework guidance

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

VA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up