The Latest: Ronaldo to try to make more history at Euro 2020

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 4:13 AM

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

Cristiano Ronaldo will be trying to make even more history at the European Championship when Portugal takes on Belgium in the round of 16.

Ronaldo has already set the record for most career goals at the tournament and has become the first player to score in five different European Championships. He’s also tied with former Iran striker Ali Daei for the most goals scored for a men’s national team with 109.

Defending champion Portugal will face Belgium in Seville in the late match at Euro 2020. The Netherlands will take on the Czech Republic in Budapest in the early game.

