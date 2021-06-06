Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 19 10 .655 — Modesto (Seattle) 19 10 .655…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 19 10 .655 — Modesto (Seattle) 19 10 .655 — San Jose (San Francisco) 18 11 .621 1 Stockton (Oakland) 12 16 .429 6½ South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 15 13 .536 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 13 15 .464 2 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 12 16 .429 3 Visalia (Arizona) 6 23 .207 9½

___

Friday’s Games

Modesto 6, San Jose 3

Inland Empire 14, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Fresno 2, Visalia 1

Lake Elsinore 5, Stockton 4

Saturday’s Games

San Jose 6, Modesto 2

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Inland Empire 3

Fresno 5, Visalia 3

Lake Elsinore 6, Stockton 2

Sunday’s Games

Visalia at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

