CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 12:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 19 10 .655
Modesto (Seattle) 19 10 .655
San Jose (San Francisco) 18 11 .621 1
Stockton (Oakland) 12 16 .429
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 15 13 .536
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 13 15 .464 2
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 12 16 .429 3
Visalia (Arizona) 6 23 .207

___

Friday’s Games

Modesto 6, San Jose 3

Inland Empire 14, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Fresno 2, Visalia 1

Lake Elsinore 5, Stockton 4

Saturday’s Games

San Jose 6, Modesto 2

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Inland Empire 3

Fresno 5, Visalia 3

Lake Elsinore 6, Stockton 2

Sunday’s Games

Visalia at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up