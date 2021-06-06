Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|18
|11
|.621
|1
|Stockton (Oakland)
|12
|16
|.429
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|13
|15
|.464
|2
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|12
|16
|.429
|3
|Visalia (Arizona)
|6
|23
|.207
|9½
|Friday’s Games
Modesto 6, San Jose 3
Inland Empire 14, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Fresno 2, Visalia 1
Lake Elsinore 5, Stockton 4
|Saturday’s Games
San Jose 6, Modesto 2
Rancho Cucamonga 4, Inland Empire 3
Fresno 5, Visalia 3
Lake Elsinore 6, Stockton 2
|Sunday’s Games
Visalia at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
