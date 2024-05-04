Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Professional Women's Hockey League Glance

Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

The Associated Press

May 4, 2024, 6:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
x-clinched playoff position
GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA
x-Toronto 23 12 7 4 0 44 64 48
x-Montreal 24 10 6 3 5 41 60 57
Boston 24 8 9 4 3 35 50 57
Minnesota 24 8 9 4 3 35 54 54
Ottawa 23 8 8 1 6 32 60 58
New York 24 5 12 4 3 26 53 67

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Tuesday, April 30

New York 4, Ottawa 3

Wednesday, May 1

Toronto 4, Minnesota 1

Saturday, May 4

New York 5, Minnesota 2

Boston 4, Montreal 3

Sunday, May 5

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up