Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EDT
|x-clinched playoff position
|GP
|W
|L
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Toronto
|23
|12
|7
|4
|0
|44
|64
|48
|x-Montreal
|24
|10
|6
|3
|5
|41
|60
|57
|Boston
|24
|8
|9
|4
|3
|35
|50
|57
|Minnesota
|24
|8
|9
|4
|3
|35
|54
|54
|Ottawa
|23
|8
|8
|1
|6
|32
|60
|58
|New York
|24
|5
|12
|4
|3
|26
|53
|67
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Tuesday, April 30
New York 4, Ottawa 3
|Wednesday, May 1
Toronto 4, Minnesota 1
|Saturday, May 4
New York 5, Minnesota 2
Boston 4, Montreal 3
|Sunday, May 5
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
