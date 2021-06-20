Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|24
|17
|.585
|1½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|15
|25
|.375
|10
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|11
|30
|.268
|14½
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|22
|18
|.550
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|23
|19
|.548
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|13
|29
|.310
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|22
|16
|.579
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|19
|22
|.463
|7½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|18
|23
|.439
|8½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina 10, Fayetteville 6
Kannapolis 9, Down East 1
Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 2
Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 3
Augusta 8, Columbia 3
Delmarva 4, Salem 2
|Sunday’s Games
Down East 6, Kannapolis 0, 5 innings
Fayetteville at Carolina, ppd. to June 30
Fredericksburg 10, Lynchburg 9, 10 innings
Salem 3, Delmarva 2
Augusta at Columbia, ppd. to July 24
Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 6, 7 innings
|Monday’s Games
no games sceduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
