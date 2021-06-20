CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 9:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 25 15 .625
Down East (Texas) 24 17 .585
Fayetteville (Houston) 15 25 .375 10
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 11 30 .268 14½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 25 15 .625
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 22 18 .550 3
Salem (Boston) 23 19 .548 3
Fredericksburg (Washington) 13 29 .310 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 26 14 .650
Columbia (Kansas City) 22 16 .579 3
Augusta (Atlanta) 19 22 .463
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 18 23 .439

___

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 10, Fayetteville 6

Kannapolis 9, Down East 1

Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 2

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 3

Augusta 8, Columbia 3

Delmarva 4, Salem 2

Sunday’s Games

Down East 6, Kannapolis 0, 5 innings

Fayetteville at Carolina, ppd. to June 30

Fredericksburg 10, Lynchburg 9, 10 innings

Salem 3, Delmarva 2

Augusta at Columbia, ppd. to July 24

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 6, 7 innings

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up