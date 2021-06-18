High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 23 16 .590 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 22…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 23 16 .590 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 22 16 .579 ½ Wilmington (Washington) 20 18 .526 2½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 17 22 .436 6 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 12 25 .324 10 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 27 13 .675 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 22 18 .550 5 Greenville (Boston) 22 18 .550 5 Rome (Atlanta) 20 20 .500 7 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 19 21 .475 8 Asheville (Houston) 17 22 .436 9½ Hickory (Texas) 14 26 .350 13

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen 9, Asheville 8

Winston-Salem 5, Greensboro 3

Bowling Green 2, Rome 0

Wilmington 8, Brooklyn 4

Hudson Valley 3, Jersey Shore 2

Greenville 3, Hickory 1

Friday’s Games

Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 2, game 1

Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, game 2

Aberdeen 3, Asheville 2

Greensboro 6, Winston-Salem 2

Bowling Green 7, Rome 5

Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 5

Hickory 8, Greenville 5

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

