High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 21 14 .600 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 15 .571 1 Wilmington (Washington) 18 17 .514 3 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 15 20 .429 6 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 11 23 .324 9½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 25 12 .676 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 21 16 .568 4 Greenville (Boston) 20 17 .541 5 Rome (Atlanta) 19 18 .514 6 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 17 20 .459 8 Asheville (Houston) 16 20 .444 8½ Hickory (Texas) 13 24 .351 12

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville 9, Hickory 2

Asheville 13, Aberdeen 5

Greensboro 3, Winston-Salem 2

Bowling Green 7, Rome 3

Brooklyn 3, Wilmington 1

Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 5

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Rome, 1 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

