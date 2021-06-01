High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|11
|.542
|3½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|13
|12
|.520
|4
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|9
|15
|.375
|7½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|14
|.364
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|14
|11
|.560
|1
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|13
|12
|.520
|2
|Asheville (Houston)
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Greenville (Boston)
|11
|14
|.440
|4
|Hickory (Texas)
|10
|15
|.400
|5
___
|Sunday’s Games
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, ppd.
Bowling Green 6, Asheville 2
Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 0
Rome 7, Greenville 6
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, ppd.
Greensboro 13, Wilmington 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Winston-Salem 6, Greensboro 3
Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 1
Brooklyn 11, Jersey Shore 5
Greenville 7, Asheville 4
Aberdeen 8, Hickory 3
Rome 3, Bowling Green 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, noon
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m
|Thursday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
