High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 11:24 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 16 7 .696
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 13 11 .542
Wilmington (Washington) 13 12 .520 4
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 9 15 .375
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 8 14 .364
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rome (Atlanta) 15 10 .600
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 14 11 .560 1
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 13 12 .520 2
Asheville (Houston) 12 12 .500
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 12 13 .480 3
Greenville (Boston) 11 14 .440 4
Hickory (Texas) 10 15 .400 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, ppd.

Bowling Green 6, Asheville 2

Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 0

Rome 7, Greenville 6

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Greensboro 13, Wilmington 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Winston-Salem 6, Greensboro 3

Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 1

Brooklyn 11, Jersey Shore 5

Greenville 7, Asheville 4

Aberdeen 8, Hickory 3

Rome 3, Bowling Green 2

Wednesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, noon

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

