High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 16 7 .696 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 13…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 16 7 .696 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 13 11 .542 3½ Wilmington (Washington) 13 12 .520 4 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 9 15 .375 7½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 8 14 .364 7½ South Division W L Pct. GB Rome (Atlanta) 15 10 .600 — Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 14 11 .560 1 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 13 12 .520 2 Asheville (Houston) 12 12 .500 2½ Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 12 13 .480 3 Greenville (Boston) 11 14 .440 4 Hickory (Texas) 10 15 .400 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, ppd.

Bowling Green 6, Asheville 2

Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 0

Rome 7, Greenville 6

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Greensboro 13, Wilmington 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Winston-Salem 6, Greensboro 3

Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 1

Brooklyn 11, Jersey Shore 5

Greenville 7, Asheville 4

Aberdeen 8, Hickory 3

Rome 3, Bowling Green 2

Wednesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, noon

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.