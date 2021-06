Eastbourne International Results

Thursday At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club Eastbourne, Great Britain Purse: €547,265 Surface: Grass EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results…

Thursday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €547,265

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Lorenzo Sonego (3), Italy, def. Alexander Bublik (8), Kazakhstan, 6-1, 7-5.

Max Purcell, Australia, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-4, 7-5.

Alex de Minaur (2), Australia, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, 7-6 (5), 0-6, 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Jamie Murray and Luke Bambridge, Britain, walkover.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, India, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. John-Patrick Smith and John Peers, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Jonny O’Mara, Britain, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 7-5, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 18-16.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, 6-0, 6-7 (0), 10-6.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-3, 6-3.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, 0-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (1), Netherlands, def. Christina McHale and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (4), Taiwan, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Coco Gauff, United States, 5-7, 6-3, 12-10.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.