CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » EA Sports reveals 'Madden…

EA Sports reveals ‘Madden 22’ cover with Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes

Nick Goss

June 17, 2021, 10:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Check out EA Sports ‘Madden 22’ cover with Brady and Mahomes originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are two of the best players in the NFL, and on Thursday they were revealed as the cover athletes for the upcoming “Madden NFL 22” videogame EA Sports.

This year’s game will available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and more. The release date is August 20, 2021.

Here’s a look at this year’s cover featuring Brady and Mahomes:

This is the second Madden cover for each player. Brady was on the cover of “Madden NFL 18” when he was a member of the New England Patriots. Mahomes graced the cover of “Madden NFL 20.”

The last time two athletes appeared on the cover came in 2010, when Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald were featured.

It will be interesting to see if the “Madden Curse” impacts one or both of these superstar quarterbacks. If there is anyone who could beat that curse, it’s definitely Brady.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

madden

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

USPS career executive who led pandemic response task force to retire this summer

House to support 2.7% federal pay raise, Wexton says

21 attorneys general say election mail at risk if USPS slows mail standards

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up