CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 11:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 20 10 .667
Portland (Boston) 19 12 .613
New Hampshire (Toronto) 10 20 .333 10
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 9 21 .300 11
Hartford (Colorado) 9 22 .290 11½
Reading (Philadelphia) 7 24 .226 13½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 22 7 .759
Erie (Detroit) 19 10 .667
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 19 11 .633
Akron (Cleveland) 18 11 .621 4
Richmond (San Francisco) 18 13 .581 5
Harrisburg (Washington) 10 20 .333 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

Portland 2, Harrisburg 0

Reading 5, Somerset 2

Richmond 7, Altoona 3

Hartford 13, Bowie 11

Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 6

Erie 6, Akron 0

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 9, New Hampshire 8

Altoona 7, Akron 6

Bowie 12, Binghamton 0

Richmond 4, Harrisburg 0

Reading 5, Hartford 2

Erie 8, Somerset 2

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, , 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

GSA set to alter cloud buying landscape with new policy

Military spouses now have new ways to find careers through DoD and USO

What's taking so long for the Army to update its on-base lodging?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up