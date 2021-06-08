Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|19
|12
|.613
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|10
|20
|.333
|10
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|21
|.300
|11
|Hartford (Colorado)
|9
|22
|.290
|11½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|7
|24
|.226
|13½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|19
|10
|.667
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|19
|11
|.633
|3½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|18
|11
|.621
|4
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|18
|13
|.581
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|10
|20
|.333
|12½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Portland 2, Harrisburg 0
Reading 5, Somerset 2
Richmond 7, Altoona 3
Hartford 13, Bowie 11
Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 6
Erie 6, Akron 0
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Portland 9, New Hampshire 8
Altoona 7, Akron 6
Bowie 12, Binghamton 0
Richmond 4, Harrisburg 0
Reading 5, Hartford 2
Erie 8, Somerset 2
|Wednesday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, , 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
