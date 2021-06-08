Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 20 10 .667 — Portland (Boston) 19 12…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 20 10 .667 — Portland (Boston) 19 12 .613 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 10 20 .333 10 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 9 21 .300 11 Hartford (Colorado) 9 22 .290 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 7 24 .226 13½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 22 7 .759 — Erie (Detroit) 19 10 .667 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 19 11 .633 3½ Akron (Cleveland) 18 11 .621 4 Richmond (San Francisco) 18 13 .581 5 Harrisburg (Washington) 10 20 .333 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

Portland 2, Harrisburg 0

Reading 5, Somerset 2

Richmond 7, Altoona 3

Hartford 13, Bowie 11

Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 6

Erie 6, Akron 0

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 9, New Hampshire 8

Altoona 7, Akron 6

Bowie 12, Binghamton 0

Richmond 4, Harrisburg 0

Reading 5, Hartford 2

Erie 8, Somerset 2

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, , 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

