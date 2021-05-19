CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 12:48 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 9 3 .750
El Paso (San Diego) 8 4 .667 1
Sugar Land (Houston) 7 5 .583 2
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 3 9 .250 6
Albuquerque (Colorado) 2 10 .167 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 9 3 .750
Las Vegas (Oakland) 6 6 .500 3
Sacramento (San Francisco) 6 6 .500 3
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 5 7 .417 4
Tacoma (Seattle) 5 7 .417 4

___

Monday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 4

Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 4

Oklahoma City 7, Sacramento 6

Tacoma 7, Salt Lake 3

El Paso 9, Albuquerque 3

Las Vegas 8, Reno 2

Tuesday’s Games

Reno 18, Las Vegas 3

Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 5

Sacramento 6, Oklahoma City 1

Salt Lake 9, Tacoma 3

Albuquerque 9, El Paso 8

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

El Paso at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

