Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Monday’s Games
Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 4
Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 4
Oklahoma City 7, Sacramento 6
Tacoma 7, Salt Lake 3
El Paso 9, Albuquerque 3
Las Vegas 8, Reno 2
|Tuesday’s Games
Reno 18, Las Vegas 3
Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 5
Sacramento 6, Oklahoma City 1
Salt Lake 9, Tacoma 3
Albuquerque 9, El Paso 8
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday’s Games
El Paso at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
